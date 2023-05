Many people look forward to the asparagus season every year. It is so special because the royal vegetable season only lasts about two months. From the end of April to the end of June, the focus is on the delicious asparagus in the kitchen and it is most often served with Hollandaise sauce, boiled ham and boiled potatoes. The TV chefs Martina and Moritz show which other recipe ideas they have come up with for the fine spring vegetables that go beyond the classic.