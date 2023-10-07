Cooling System Reduces Hair Loss in Cancer Patients: Donated Equipment Provides Hope for Preserving Self-Image

In a remarkable gesture of support, the “Il Soffione Rosa Odv” Association of Romano di Lombardia has generously donated a cutting-edge cooling system to the Oncology department of the Asst Bergamo Ovest in Italy. The equipment, known as the “Dignicap Delta,” has a commercial value of 30 thousand euros and aims to combat hair loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Hair loss is widely recognized as one of the most psychologically distressing side effects of cancer, further exacerbating the already challenging journey of oncological patients. The preservation of one’s self-image during this delicate phase of life is of utmost importance. Particularly given that the most noticeable changes often occur in hair, finding effective solutions to mitigate the loss has become a priority.

The “Il Soffione Rosa Odv” Association has not only recognized the significance of combating hair loss but has also chosen to align the donation with the Month dedicated to the prevention of female cancers. This timing adds an extra layer of significance to the official delivery of the “Dignicap Delta” equipment on Saturday, October 7th.

The donated equipment is revolutionizing the fight against hair loss in cancer patients. This state-of-the-art cooling system boasts automation and a small size, ensuring a constant flow of cold to the scalp. Clinical studies have shown a remarkable success rate of up to 70 percent. The key lies in the innovative hypothermic cap, which lowers the scalp temperature consistently to 4°C via a helmet connected to the equipment. This cooling process ensures that the temperature remains constant and well-distributed on the scalp.

One significant benefit of this cutting-edge technology is its high tolerance rate among patients, with minimal treatment interruptions reported. The new version of the equipment’s smaller size contributes to a more comfortable experience for patients, making it easier to use compared to older models.

The generous donation made by the “Il Soffione Rosa Odv” Association signifies not only their commitment to supporting cancer patients but also their dedication to enhancing their quality of life. The significance of preserving one’s self-image during such a challenging time cannot be understated, and this cooling system offers hope and consolation to patients battling cancer.

