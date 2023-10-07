Home » Green light for new EMA fee system
Green light for new EMA fee system

Green light for new EMA fee system

The aim of the revised EMA system is to reduce costs and generally be more flexible in order to better orientate ourselves to needs. Specifically, the current flat-rate system is intended to become a cost-based system. In addition, only a single legal instrument is planned for all fees in the area of ​​pharmacovigilance and approvals. Many of the changes are also aimed at strengthening the role of the EMA Management Board.

