Corona: The new variant “Pirola” has three unusual symptoms

It is known that the corona virus is constantly mutating. What is exciting, however, is that the symptoms of an infection apparently also change with the variant. Scientists have observed this again and again in recent years. And this also seems to be the case with the new Corona variant “Pirola”.

Corona study from Great Britain

At least that’s what the world‘s largest symptom study for Covid-19 from Great Britain suggests. In the “Zoe Covid Symptom Study”, people infected with Corona continuously document their symptoms in an app; a total of more than four million people have already taken part. The documentation is then reviewed by British scientists, including from the renowned Kings College London.

As the British portal “ChronicleLive” reports, according to new Zoe evaluations, Pirola brings with it not only classic symptoms but also some unusual ones.

The classic symptoms include:

Runny or stuffy nose Headache Fatigue Sore throat Sneezing

However, the following are more unusual:

Rash Changes in the mouth or tongue (called Covid tongue) – such as swelling in the mouth and ulcers on the tongue or the inside of the mouth and lips Red and sore fingers or toes Diarrhea A hoarse voice Itchy or red eyes

The following also applies: If you feel cold symptoms, you should take a corona test. But other, more unusual signs can also indicate an infection.

Everything we know about “Pirola”.

“Pirola” was first detected in Denmark on July 24th. Since then, the sub-variant of Omicron has also appeared in Great Britain, the USA and Israel. It has been under special observation by the World Health Organization (WHO) since mid-August.

The genetic diversity of the variant suggests that BA.2.86 has been in circulation for several months. According to experts, it is interesting that “Pirola” has 30 mutations in the spike protein. This protein uses the coronavirus to attack human cells. It is located on its outer shell and binds specifically to the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells.

This allows the virus to fuse with the human cell membrane and transport its genetic material into the interior of the cell, where it continues to multiply. For this reason, the spike protein is a target for corona therapies and vaccinations. However, if it has mutations, this increases the risk that it will bypass immunity from previous infections and vaccinations.

