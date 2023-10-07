Space travel news currently 2023: All details and background information about the next Vega launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Vega will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Vega:

The exact start time for the Vega is currently stated for Sunday, October 8th, 2023, at 1:36 a.m.

Status: Official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider of the Vega is the Arianespace. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Kourou, French Guiana, more precisely: Ariane Launch Area 1. A total of 319 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 48 completed launches. You can find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the mission “THEOS-2, TRITON & others”:

The Vega flight is a dedicated flight.

THEOS-2 is Thailand’s first Earth observation satellite. It was built by Airbus Defense and Space and is based on the Astrobus S platform. It is designed for optical measurements with a ground resolution of around 1 meter.

TRITON or FORMOSAT-7R is an additional satellite of NSPO added to the joint Taiwan-US FORMOSAT 7/COSMIC-2 constellation to collect atmospheric data for weather forecasting and for ionosphere, climate and gravity research. Its GNSS reflectometry payload can be used to calculate wind speed over the ocean surface.

Cubesats:

PROBA-V-CC (Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat) (12U) is a mission that will fly a scaled-down version of the vegetation monitoring instrument aboard the Earth-observing PROBA-V to conduct combined experimental observations with its predecessor.

PRETTY (Passive REflecTomeTry and dosimetrY) (3U) flies a GPS/Galileo signal reflectometer and radiation monitor for the Graz University of Technology in Austria.

MACSAT (6U) is an in-orbit demonstration (IoD) mission to demonstrate IoT communications over 5G for OQTech.

CSC-1 and 2 (6U) contain 7 different experimental payloads from different institutions flown by ISISPACE/ISL.

N3SS (Nanosat 3U pour la Surveillance du Specter) (3U) is a demonstration system for detecting and locating jammers in the civil frequency spectrum for the French CNES.

ESTCUBE-2 is a technology demonstration mission with multiple scientific payloads for the University of Tartu in Estonia.

ANSER LEADER/FOLLOWER 1/2 (Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth Observation Research) is a group of three Earth observation cube satellites with panchromatic and hyperspectral cameras for the Spanish INTA to monitor the quality of inland waters (reservoirs) in the Iberian Peninsula.

The Vega starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the planet orbiting the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, exploration, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Vega | THEOS-2, TRITON & others at a glance:

RocketVegaFull nameVegaLaunch service providerArianespaceMission nameTHEOS-2, TRITON & othersMission typeDedicated co-flightLaunch timeOctober 8, 2023Orbitsun-synchronous orbitStatusconfirmedLandGUFLocationKourou, French Guiana

The last time this information was updated is: 07.10.2023at 1:58 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

