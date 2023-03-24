A new post[1] from Dr. Malone deals with the question of how it came about that “science” and politics in so many countries around the world were propagating questionable views almost in lockstep, such as diversity and gender studies, lockdowns, masks, “corona vaccinations”, climate change etc. ? Even South Africa seems to have serious concerns about transgender rights, although that country may have bigger problems than this country.

None of this would have been possible without coordination. But how was this coordinated?

The need for coordination becomes clear once again when you look at the misanthropic ideas that were brought to life here: masking, vaccination mandates, lockdowns, climate change, abolition of gas-powered cars, Agenda 2030, abolition of private property such as cars and apartments, digital IDs, digital currency, 15-minute cities, confiscation of private land for conservation, globalized censorship, etc.

Isn’t it strange that so many governments and scientists are professing all these absurdities at the same time?

This begs the question: where do these ideas come from? Who coordinates the whole thing? And how was it all implemented?

Recently there is a fresh discovery that can answer these questions: The World Economic Forum has a formal committee[2] by presidents of the most important universities in the world. And these presidents have pledged to support the World Economic Forum.

The website of the WEF announces the following:

“The Global University Leaders Forum (GULF) community is made up of the Presidents of the world‘s leading universities who are dedicated to the Forum’s mission of improving the state of the world. Together, GULF Presidents identify and address issues of common interest, including trends, challenges and best practices in higher education, research and societal impact. The community consists of 29 members and is led by Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice Chancellor of McGill University. In 2021, the GULF community will focus on how universities can facilitate an equitable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including through research on futures skills and reskilling, social inclusion and climate action. The GULF presidents and faculties are involved in the forum in a variety of ways: Expert Networks: Opportunities for experts to contribute to expert communities such as the Global Future Councils Insight Development: Opportunities to contribute to new research, disseminate new insights, and help improve strategic intelligence Action: Opportunities to shape the world through 18 platforms addressing social, environmental, technological and industrial challenges Learning: Opportunities to develop and test educational modules with the communities of the forum.”

Who is participating here?

And here is the list of universities, on the WWF website, that are dedicated to WWF:

It is almost staggering to find famous universities here that once had a reputation for pursuing unbiased scholarship, such as Stanford, Princeton, Yale, Berkeley, Oxford, Cambridge etc.

For these universities there is the platform already listed on the WWF website with 18 ideologies that the universities have to support and propagate. The presidents of these universities have a special status at the WWF and are asked to work on other councils such as the “Global Future Councils”.

Conclusion

This should answer the questions above. What is passed off as science today, no matter how contradictory and obviously wrong, was and is defined by leading universities that work hand in hand with the WWF and represent their agenda.

No wonder science falls by the wayside and Bill Gates, despite zero qualifications, is allowed to rise to the rank of chief scientist on the subject of “corona vaccinations” and climate.

