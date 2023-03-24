The Instagram Stories they represent one of the most used communication systems on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, and have obtained an important response since their debut. Many, however, wonder how to view them anonymously.

The anonymous viewing of stories allows you to prevent your name from ending up in the list of those who have seen them, but how do you do it?

Apart from third-party apps and sites, which we advise against using as they could ask for your Instagram account data and steal it from you, it is possible to use the airplane mode trick.

All you have to do is open Instagram and update the feed. If the story you want to view is one of the first that appears above, then just activate the airplane mode of your smartphone and then open it. Once the history is displayed, close the app completely (on iPhone do not leave it active in the background, but swipe up and close it) and then reconnect to the network.

Clearly, in the case of public profiles you can also rely on third-party sites that have been reported by colleagues at Slashgear, who recommends also relying on the “old system” of creating a secondary profile in disguise. But is it really worth it?