Home News Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque – World News
by admin
Israel forces, Ramazan occupied on the second day of the month of East Jerusalem Located in the Old Town Masjid-i Aksa’ya raided. With the advent of the month of Ramadan, 100 thousand people performed the first Friday prayer. Masjid-i Aksa’ya A banner that read “Masjid al-Aqsa is waiting for you, so wait for the sign” was taken down by Israeli forces. At the moments when the banner was lifted, the worshipers in Masjid al-Aqsa also reacted to the Israeli forces by saying takbir.

