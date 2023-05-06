Coronation, direct: Charles and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace. From Lionel Richie to Emma Thompson, up to Katy Perry: all the VIPs

Olena Zelenska e Jill Biden arrivate a Westminster Abbey
Among the first international leaders to arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend the coronation of King Charles were the Ukrainian premier Denys Shmyhal and the first lady, Olena Zelenska, sent by Volodymyr Zelensky to represent Ukraine committed to defending itself against Ukrainian aggression. Jill Biden also arrived, leading the delegation representing the United States at the ceremony, in which President Joe Biden does not participate. The first lady arrived at the Abbey in a three-car motorcade, accompanied by her niece Finnegan. She is wearing a cornflower blue dress.
Scotland Yard, police operation underway. Numerous arrests
An “important” operation of Scotland Yard in London is underway, armored for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. In a note posted on twitter, the police announced that they had conducted “several arrests in the Carlton House Terrace area”. Four other people were arrested in the St Martin’s Lane area on charges of “criminal conspiracy to disturb the public peace” and three in the Wellington Arch area, “suspected of possession of objects to cause criminal damage”
Metsola: honored to represent the EU at the coronation
“I am honored to represent the European Union with Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel at the coronation of HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla today at Westminster Abbey in London.” The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, writes it on Twitter, posting a photo in ceremonial clothes together with the two presidents of the Commission and of the European Council
Charles III and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace
Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Buckingham Palace, from where the procession to Wasminster Abbey for the coronation will later depart. The king was photographed inside the car still dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie with white elements. The photos are published on the BBC website
Archbishop of Canterbury: coronation historic occasion
“The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a beautiful, joyful and historic occasion” and “a celebration of who we are today in all our beautiful diversity”. This was stated by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who today will officiate the coronation ceremony of King Charles. “People certainly expect to be struck by the majesty and sacredness of the ceremony, but they will also be invited to stop and reflect – he added – reflect on our past, our future, while we pray for our new ruler, our lives and about how we are called to serve others”.
Protests against the monarchy, 6 arrested in London
Six people arrested in London during protests against the monarchy on the day of the coronation of King Charles III. Activist Luke Whiting told the PA agency: «Six republican militants were arrested, including the leader (Graham Smith, ed) as the demonstration began in Trafalgar Square. It is not clear why, perhaps because one of them had a megaphone.
Republican movement leader arrested during anti-coronation protests
The leader of one of Britain’s main republican movements, Graham Smith, was arrested during an anti-royalty demonstration on the route of King Charles’s coronation procession. According to reports from the Guardian, Smith was stopped at around 7.30 local time after bringing a megaphone to the peaceful demonstration which sees hundreds of anti-monarchists gathered in Trafalgar Square with banners and T-shirts bearing the slogan “Not My King”. In tweets, the London police had warned in recent days of a policy of “little tolerance” towards any attempt to create unrest during the coronation day.
Rain risk procession
Risk of rain on the coronation procession of Charles III and on the crowds that will throng in central London to watch the event. The weather forecast for today in the city centre, as in the whole of southern England, predicts variable weather, with low pressure and possible intermittent rainfall alternating with flashes of sunshine. The temperature is dropping slightly and will be around 15 degrees. The BBC writes it.
Actress Emma Thompson was among the first VIPs to arrive
VIP guests queued by the Abbey from 6am to get one of the first 2,300 seats inside. Stars seen entering the church are Stephen Fry, Nick Cave and the wizard Dynamo, while actress Emma Thompson gave the thumbs up in excitement.