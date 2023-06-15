Cosmetic products that cause illness [Testbericht] – Health education

In September 2018, the BCPP (Breast Cancer Prevention Partners) published a test with the ten most dangerous cosmetic products in the USA [1]. Page 10 lists the 10 most dangerous products. I’m not sure if one or the other product is available on the German market. Nevertheless, it is interesting to read what makes these products so dangerous. And these should be things that also play a major role in cosmetic products on the European market and other markets.

An interesting side note: around 13,000 chemicals are used to make cosmetics. Of those 13,000, only 10 percent have been tested for security. But these “safety tests” that have been carried out are also undertaken by the manufacturers themselves. You can count the results of such tests on five fingers…

In Germany there is no approval procedure for cosmetic products. Then who is responsible? Answer [2]:

„In contrast to pharmaceuticals, cosmetic products are not subject to an approval procedure. For each cosmetic product placed on the market, the responsible person ensures compliance with the relevant obligations listed in the EU Cosmetics Regulation. Only cosmetic products for which a legal or natural person has been nominated within the territory of the Community may be placed on the market; The name or company and address of the responsible person must be indicated on the cosmetic product.“

And:

„The responsible person must ensure that the cosmetic products made available on the market are safe for human health under normal and reasonably foreseeable use (Article 3).“

With such great regulations, one can be curious as to what safe and harmless substances are contained in the cosmetics.

In 2010, a report was published in the US, where a similar practice prevails, that looked at the health risks of undeclared chemicals in perfumes [3]. In 17 leading products, testers found an average of 14 “secret” undeclared chemicals. The leader even had 24 secret ingredients that were undeclared. These included chemicals associated with allergic reactions and hormonal imbalances. And a number of these substances have not even been tested for safety.

This chemical manure is sweetened with fancy names that advertising departments have come up with, such as “exotic,” “floral,” or “musk,” without describing the cocktail of synthetic chemicals that creates these scents.

Add to that the fact that a number of these chemicals accumulate in the skin, such as certain forms of phthalates (diethyl phthalate). These can be detected in 97 percent of Americans and are associated with sperm damage.

The fragrant chemistry for a less healthy life

And here is a brief introduction to the most important chemicals with harmful potential that can be found in various cosmetics, but also in cleaning products.

Benzene is one of the most manufactured chemicals in the world. Benzene is an organic solvent used in the manufacture of plastics, nylons, chemicals, detergents, dyes, and many other things. According to the US National Toxicology Program (NTP), it is a known human carcinogen.

In Europe it is officially recognized that benzene can be fatal if swallowed or enters the airways and can cause genetic defects, cancer and organ damage with prolonged or repeated exposure.

Benzaldehyd is an organic compound that belongs to a group of chemicals called aromatic aldehydes. It is a colorless liquid with a characteristic almond-like odour. It is the main component of bitter almond oil.

Benzaldehyde can be extracted from a number of other natural sources. It is used in food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and soap, further as a denaturant (to break down other product components), flavoring agent, fragrance, masking agent and solvent. Health effects include eye irritation, respiratory tract irritation, skin irritation and allergic reactions; it can cause drowsiness or dizziness and is harmful to aquatic animals.

Bisphenol A (BPA) is an endocrine disrupting compound and a reproductive toxin. It’s one of the most common chemicals we’re exposed to on a daily basis, in many products from food and beverage containers to dental fillings. BPA can disrupt the endocrine system, particularly when ingested during prenatal development and infancy. The FDA has since banned BPA from baby bottle packaging and infant formula packaging. The European Union officially lists BPA as a substance of concern for human health and the environment because it is an endocrine disruptor.

Chlormethan, also called methyl chloride, was once widely used as a coolant and is currently used in aerosol propellants. It is a colorless, highly flammable gas with a slightly sweet odor. Both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) exposure have been reported to have numerous health effects ranging from severe neurological sequelae to effects on the liver, kidneys, spleen and central nervous system.

Methylenchlorid, methylene dichloride or dichloromethane (DCM) is a colorless, volatile liquid with a moderately sweet odor. It is commonly used as a solvent, stripper and degreaser in coating products, adhesives, sealants, biocides (e.g. disinfectants, pesticides), aerosol sprays, cosmetics and personal care products. Documented health effects include death from asphyxiation, liver and kidney toxicity, reproductive toxicity, specific cognitive impairments, and cancers such as brain cancer, liver cancer, certain lung cancers, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

Oxybenzon is an organic compound that is one of several chemicals capable of shielding the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Oxybenzone and other UV filters are added to products to protect against harmful ultraviolet rays and reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.

UV filters are also added to products to protect them from fading and degradation from sun exposure. Oxybenzone can cause allergic skin reactions. It is a weak estrogen in laboratory studies and has potent antiandrogenic effects.

Parabens are a group of chemicals used as preservatives to prevent the growth of mold, bacteria and yeast. They are added to cosmetics and personal care products, most notably lotions, sunscreens, antiperspirants, makeup and hair products, to increase durability and stability. Parabens are known environmental hormones that can mimic estrogen in the body. Several studies have shown that parabens can interfere with the mechanisms of normal breast cells and potentially affect their abnormal growth, which can lead to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Parabens are also linked to other health issues, like allergies, and can also interfere with thyroid function. The European Union has now banned butyl and propyl parabens from diaper creams and other care products for children under the age of three.

Phthalate are a group of chemicals that enhance or enable the softening and improvement of flexibility and durability of plastics or are capable of dissolving or stabilizing other chemicals in product formulations.

In perfumes, phthalates are used as solvents or fixatives, so they can be found here and in other products like moisturizers, shampoos, and other personal care products. Phthalates are endocrine disruptors. Exposure to phthalates has been linked to breast cancer, developmental disabilities, reduced fertility, obesity and asthma. Although some regulations prohibit phthalates in certain products specifically designed for young children, they are still used in many consumer products, including fragrances in personal care and cleaning products.

Styrol, also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound that is the precursor to polystyrene. It is considered a probable human carcinogen according to the US National Toxicology Program.

European Union classification states that styrene causes damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure, causes serious eye irritation, is harmful if inhaled, is suspected to be a teratogen (harms unborn children) and causes skin irritation.

Toluene is a chemical used in nail products and hair dye. It occurs naturally in crude oil and in the toluene tree. Toluene is a gasoline additive and is used in the manufacture of many products including paint thinner, glue, rubber, and hair dye.

Exposure to toluene can cause temporary effects like headaches, dizziness, and cracked skin, but also more serious effects like reproductive harm and respiratory problems.

Toluene is banned in cosmetics in the EU and is classified as unsafe for use in cosmetics by the International Fragrance Association Codes and Standards.

Triclosan is an antimicrobial agent added to a variety of household products to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. It is a potential human endocrine disruptor and has been found in human blood, urine and breast milk. Triclosan can also have adverse health effects on the environment, including aquatic systems. In the United States, triclosan must be listed as an active ingredient on every product label because it is considered a pesticide. In Europe it has been classified as very toxic to aquatic life, with long lasting effects. It also causes skin irritation and severe eye irritation.

Vinylchlorid was formerly a common ingredient in cosmetic products, coolants, and household aerosols in the United States. It is used in the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is a repeating chain of vinyl chloride.

Vinyl chloride is synthetic and does not occur naturally. It has been classified as a known human carcinogen after various studies have demonstrated toxic effects in humans and animals.

With this list, I may have only scratched the tip of the iceberg, considering that we are dealing with around 13,000 chemicals that our health must defend against.

An interesting website is the CSC (Campaign for Safe Cosmetics) where further aspects of this topic are discussed:

I had already published some posts in this direction at an earlier point in time:

This article was first published on 06/15/2023.