The attorney general of Milan Francesca Nanni and the deputy pg Nicola Balice gave a negative opinion on the request for deferment of the sentence, with home detention, presented by Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist on hunger strike against the 41 bis for over 5 months. After the hearing held this morning at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, the supervisory judges will have five days to decide on the request.

At the hearing, pg Nanni and her colleague Balice expressed their opposition to the house arrest requested, for health reasons and as a deferral of the sentence, by Cospito’s defence. According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, therefore, Cospito must remain in prison. He has been in the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo for a few weeks, where he can be constantly monitored given his condition. He recently had a heart problem, even if the situation remains stable but always with the risk of aggravation. The anarchist no longer even takes supplements, which he has taken intermittently in recent months. Only water with salt or sugar. The judges reserved themselves at the end of the hearing in the hospital. They have five days to decide after the council chambers.

The hearing to discuss the application for deferment of the sentence, with home detention at her sister’s home, began this morning in the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo in Milan, presented by the defense of Alfredo Cospito, the FAI ideologue on strike hunger for over 5 months in protest against the 41bis. The lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, the judges of the Surveillance Giovanna Di Rosa and Ornella Anedda have entered the structure, who will be joined by two experts, the attorney general Francesca Nanni and the substitute pg Nicola Balice.

The hospital doctors have not approved the transfer to Opera prison for the video connection, because they want to be able to constantly monitor the anarchist, who had a heart problem a few days ago, even if his conditions are defined as stable. Hence, however, the decision to hold the hearing in the hospital. The judges, who have 5 days to file the order, will have to assess whether or not his state of health is compatible with detention, examining a series of legal issues. Among these not the 41bis, even if in fact, if the sentence were suspended, the 41bis would also be blocked. At the moment there is no garrison of anarchists or antagonists in front of the hospital.

Read the full article on ANSA.it