«This is the face of someone who wanted to take a selfie with Maria… Anyone who recognizes it should avoid it. Forever. #Costanzo». Rita Dalla Chiesa wrote it on twitter, but there are many on social networks who stigmatize those who, who went to Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home in the Campidoglio, did not hesitate in the face of mourning and asked Maria De Filippi for a selfie. The scene, immortalized by the video cameras of many websites, shows Maria De Filippi stopping briefly with the admirers who arrived to bid farewell to the journalist, shaking many hands and graciously even taking some selfies. A request judged more than intrusive and inappropriate by many twitter users: «I just saw someone taking a selfie with Maria de Filippi in #MaurizioCostanzo’s funeral home. Perhaps the best representation of the moral decadence of an entire generation», writes the journalist Andrea Pennacchioli.

But the comments of the users are far more tranchant: «But you have grown up like beasts to ask Maria de Filippi for a selfie in these circumstances. In the burial chamber, in front of her husband’s coffin. Folly. DISGUST”. Or again: «To the imbeciles who ask their wife for a selfie during the morgue 1 meter away from her husband’s coffin, I hope that the brake pedal gets stuck in the carpet while they are driving on the Raccordo Anulare and that only the guard-rail welcomes them by the side of the road”

Among the well-known faces who came to pay tribute to Costanzo were also two talents supported by the journalist such as Giobbe Covatta and Enzo Iacchetti, who arrived together. Both very moved, they left without stopping with the journalists. Among others, Antonella Elia also arrived, the president of the television producers association Giancarlo Leone, Rocco Casalino, Raimondo Todaro