Covid, 1 in 3 people have symptoms 2 years after infection – Medicine

More than a third of patients who became infected during the first wave of the pandemic still have long-Covid symptoms more than two years after infection. It is the result of a study conducted by the universities of Insubria and Udine published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases.


The research involved 230 patients followed up at the University Hospital of Udine and who had contracted Covid-19 between March and May 2020. The patients were contacted at regular intervals until November 2022 to check for the presence of post-Covid symptoms.


36.1% still had symptoms at the last survey and half of them suffered from at least three Covid-related problems.


The most common were fatigue and rheumatological problems (14.4%); depression and anxiety were also widespread (9.6%). The researchers also found that vaccination after infection had no effect on post-Covid symptoms. Furthermore, women had a more than double risk compared to men of suffering from long-Covid and of having a greater number of symptoms. The risk was also higher in those who suffered from chronic diseases.

