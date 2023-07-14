“Sea Wants to Play TAIWAN Hi” Blue Highway Pushes Super Value and Good Deals- Business Times

The Bureau of Shipping and Ports of the Ministry of Communications will combine with the new marine transportation brand “TAIWAN Hi” to advance to the 2023 Taipei International Summer Travel Expo with the theme of “I want to play TAIWAN Hi” from July 14th to July 17th!Picture/provided by the Port Bureau of the Ministry of Communications

The Bureau of Shipping and Ports of the Ministry of Communications will combine with the new marine transportation brand “TAIWAN Hi” to advance to the 2023 Taipei International Summer Travel Expo with the theme of “I want to play TAIWAN Hi” from July 14th to July 17th! In the 2023 Taipei International Summer Travel Exhibition, the “Sea Wants to Play TAIWAN Hi” pavilion is decorated with the design of the bow of the ship, and the TAIWAN Hi themed pavilion is planned with the Penghu ship as the design direction. Through the physical exhibition hall, DIY interactive games, industry players Share the beautiful scenery of outlying islands and oceans and itineraries to shorten the distance between the public and the blue highway, and let the public know more about the information of Taiwan’s shipping passenger routes and the mode of boat tour and sightseeing. In addition, 2 major themed activities will be launched from now until October 15th to increase the fun of boat trips to outlying islands, and invite everyone to relax and have a good summer!

Hai wanted to play at the TAIWANHi booth, which attracted many people to visit the exhibition.Picture/provided by the Port Bureau of the Ministry of Communications

The Bureau of Shipping and Ports of the Ministry of Communications stated that Taiwan is surrounded by the sea and has diverse and rich marine resources. In order to promote Taiwan’s maritime charm and improve the quality of shipping services, the design has been introduced into the travel space, and a new brand of marine transportation, “TAIWAN Hi”, has been specially created. And since last year (111), improvements have been made to Budai Port Passenger Service Center, Penghu South China Sea Waiting Room, Ryukyu New Shipping Service Center, Gushan Ferry Station and Taitung Fugang Fishing Port Waiting Room; for ships, a new Taiwan Horse Ferry was launched in April this year. The maiden voyage, and the high-profile Penghu Ferry in September will also provide high-quality, brand-new boarding experience and fun, hoping to comprehensively improve marine transportation services and push Taiwan’s seas to the international stage.

The “Sea Wants to Play TAIWAN Hi” theme pavilion this year has combined a number of shipping companies and travel agencies to jointly package outlying island blue road trips: Belle, Dongliu Line Joint Venture, Changjie, Taifu, Yongjie, Lanbai and other shipping companies have launched Super value discounts, and KKDAY, Shanfu Travel, Expert Travel, Golden Global Travel, Dingyun Travel and other major brand travel agencies have also offered discounts to fight for the arrival of summer vacation. Including the two-person round-trip ticket for Budai Magong as long as 100 yuan, the coupon can be used to discount the ticket for 1,000 yuan, the round-trip ticket for Xiaoliuqiu plus the locomotive for 24 hours is only 666 yuan per person, and only 1,000 yuan for two people. In addition, more than 150 sets of free ferry tickets, 25 sets of free itineraries, and 15 limited discounts for travel fairs were also provided on site to attract the attention of the public, allowing everyone to save money and travel to outlying islands.

Picture/provided by the Port Bureau of the Ministry of Communications

Picture/provided by the Port Bureau of the Ministry of Communications

In addition to the travel exhibition activities, the Port Bureau of the Ministry of Communications stated that from now until October 15th, the “Sea Wants to Play Taiwan Hi Creative Painting and Coloring Contest” and “Sea Wants to Play Taiwan Hi Stamp Collecting Activities” will be launched successively from now until October 15th. The big themed event, the creative painting and coloring competition has a maximum prize of 10,000 yuan. In addition to the three-dimensional paper sculpture of the Penghu ship, there is also a chance to win a year’s island hopping boat ticket. Maritime passenger transportation is not only a part of outlying island transportation, but also the first choice for summer ocean tourism. The Bureau of Shipping and Ports of the Ministry of Communications sincerely invites the public to participate in “Taiwan Hi in the Sea”, and use Hi to open the blue road to a new world of ocean tourism!

Hai wants to play TAIWAN Hi official website https://www.taiwanhi.com.tw/

