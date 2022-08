In the ordinary wards the Covid hospitalized are 5,628, that is 40 fewer than on Saturday. There are a total of 679,894 currently positive, 2,681 fewer. 20,287 were discharged and healed in the last 24 hours, for a total of 20,951,268 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total of cases instead comes to 21,806,509, that of deaths to 175,347.