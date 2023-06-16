Home » Covid-19, situation in Italy 5
Covid-19, situation in Italy 5

Covid-19, situation in Italy 5

Below is the summary and commentary of the Control Room – Monitoring Phase 3 of 16 June 2023, Analysis of the spread and impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Italy (Circular No. 14253 of 5 May 2023 issued by the Ministry of Health ).

During the monitoring period, the incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy decreased slightly in almost all Italian regions. Overall, the impact on hospitals is very low, with a decreasing bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care.

The opportunity is reiterated, in particular for people at greater risk of developing a serious illness following SARSCoV-2 infection, to continue to adopt the individual behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions such as the elderly and the most fragile population groups, represent important tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

