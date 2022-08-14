Home Health Covid: 19,457 infected, 78 victims – Health
Covid: 19,457 infected, 78 victims – Health

Covid: 19,457 infected, 78 victims – Health

There are 19,457 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 24,787. The victims are 78, down from 129 yesterday. The rate is at 14.8%, up from yesterday.

On the other hand, 298 patients are admitted to intensive care, while daily admissions are 30. On the other hand, 7,543 patients are admitted to ordinary wards, a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.

In Italy, on 2 August, the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the sub-variant BA.5 predominating at 90.8%. (HANDLE)

