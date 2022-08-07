news-txt”>

There are 35,004 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 38,219 infected. The victims are 158, down from 175 yesterday.

The rate stood at 15.3%, down from 17.1% yesterday. A total of 229,180 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular.

Patients admitted to intensive therapy they drop by 15 to 336; the daily admissions are 26. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,028, ie 369 fewer than yesterday.

Positive Italians are currently 1,105,458, or 41,721 less than yesterday. A total of 21,286,771 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 173,062. The discharged and healed are 20,008,251 with an increase of 76,560.