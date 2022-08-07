The Stella district overturns the dominion of Santo Stefano by winning first and third place in the horse race

The exultation of the Duomo district, winner of the Palio di Feltre 2022

FELT. The Duomo district wins the Palio di Feltre 2022, dominating the horse race with the first and third place and freezing the expectations of Santo Stefano, who remained at the top of the partial classification until the third test, that of the tug of war.

Celebration and celebration for the Stella district in Pra ‘del Moro, where the program of the decisive day was brought forward by an hour to beat the rain and where, in the end, once again the choice of horses and jockeys proved to be decisive .

The horse race, the most awaited one, therefore sanctioned the unexpected overtaking on the Golden Horn, whose contradaioli now felt the victory almost in their pockets. The Castle, for its part, managed to take home a good second place in the horse race.

The delivery of the 2022 Palio cloth to the Duomo

But it was the Contrada members of the Cathedral, in the end, who enthusiastically invaded the competition field of Pra ‘del Moro to go and raise the cloth painted by the Franco-Moroccan writer, poet and painter Tahar Ben Jelloun to the sky.