Health

Covid, 35,360 new cases out of 207,761 swabs and another 134 deaths

Covid, 35,360 new cases out of 207,761 swabs and another 134 deaths

The numbers of hospitalizations

– In total there are 254 hospitalized in the critical area, 6,378 in the ordinary wards. The doses of

vaccine

anti-Covid administered in total.

Cases and currently positive

– Currently positives are 752,091, 14,986 less than Monday. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,696,242, while that of deaths is 174,931.

Ema: 1 September evaluation of updated vaccines

– The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency will hold an extraordinary meeting on 1 September to consider two applications for authorization of Covid mRna vaccines adapted for the original strain and the sub-variant BA.1 Omicron. An application was submitted by Moderna for Spikevax and one by Pfizer BioNTech for Comirnaty. The objective of the meeting is to conclude the evaluation of the two questions, writes the EMA in a note.


