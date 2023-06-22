Covid, 65% of missed health services recovered – Healthcare

Archive photo © ANSA/ANSA

Nearly two out of three healthcare services missed due to the pandemic were recovered in 2022. This was underlined by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, in a report on the recovery of benefits in 2022 and on the funding used by the Regions. These data are based on Gimbe’s analysis of data from the Ministry of Health contained in the Report on the Coordination of Public Finance of the Court of Auditors.

“Of the 20.3 million back payments in 2022 overall – he specifies – 65% were recovered, while 35%, equal to 7 million, were ‘skipped’ – Cartabellotta specifies -. Furthermore, no Region has reached for all the the recovery quotas provided for by the regional operational plans (Por), launched to recover the services not provided during the pandemic period”. The results highlight a wide variability in the levels of performance both between the various Regions and within the same Region between different types of services. “Although these are different types of services – explains Cartabellotta – which require a different organizational and economic commitment, this “ranking” sees Tuscany (99%), the Autonomous Province of Trento (95%) and Emilia-Romagna (91%) on the podium. and on the background Friuli-Venezia-Giulia (19%) Calabria (18%) and Campania (10%)”.

“The problem of waiting lists – declares Cartabellotta – has always afflicted our National Health Service, but in recent years it has worsened due to the enormous amount of services not provided during the Covid-19 pandemic”. In particular, according to data from the Ministry of Health, in 2020 (the first year of the pandemic), compared to 2019, there were over 1.57 million fewer planned hospitalizations in Italy; for cancer screenings over 4.1 million invitations and over 2.53 million less services; finally, over 112 million “missed” outpatient services, including specialist visits, laboratory and instrumental tests.

To deal with the problem, ad hoc resources have been allocated for the recovery of benefits: 500 million euros as per the 2022 Budget Law. The report focuses on the three types of health services identified by the Ministry of Health: hospitalizations for scheduled surgery, invitations and benefits for cancer screening campaigns and outpatient services”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

