The amazing “watermelon pink” snow phenomenon in Utah – Corriere TV

In some areas of the US state of Utah a very particular phenomenon has occurred: that of the “pink watermelon snow”. The coat on the mountains is not as white as it should be, but has a unique hue. It is a completely natural phenomenon. The color, in fact, is due to a particular type of alga whose pigments color the snow. The shade of this color, halfway between pink and red, is called “pink watermelon”, which corresponds to the Italian “rosa anguria”. (LaPresse)

June 22, 2023 – Updated June 22, 2023, 1:23 pm

