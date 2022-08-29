Home Health Covid, 8,355 new cases out of 62,967 swabs and another 60 deaths
There are 229 patients admitted to intensive care (figure unchanged compared to Sunday, in the balance between entries and exits), while daily admissions are 15. On the other hand, 5,631 hospitalized in ordinary wards are three, three more in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 668,764, compared to yesterday 11,130 less. Discharged and healed are 20,970,685 (+19,417) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,814,856, that of deaths is 175,407.


