BELLUNO

Leader player, coach and trainer of the children, finally president. Guide and reference not only for the football club, but for the entire community. Giorgio Tormen dedicated his whole life to Sois: the sports field in the Belluno district could only be named after him, who passed away last June. A solemn moment for the Sois environment, the highlight of a three-day party that began on Friday evening with the opening of the kiosk and kitchen and continued on Saturday with a tournament for former Gialloblù players.

Yesterday morning, however, the children of the youth teams took to the field, before the naming and blessing of the field. Then lunch for everyone, before the official seasonal debut, with the home match against Agordina, valid for the Second Category Veneto Cup. “Giorgio left the village of Sois more beautiful than he found it,” said Fr Lino Agostini, parish priest of Antole – Sois – Bes. “If there is a person who truly brought development, something new and great for the children, the parish and the whole community, it was him”.

The priest then recalled what he wrote in an article from 1995, namely that “the coach must prepare the players not only technically and athletically, but also train men capable of maturing and making important choices for their lives”. Matteo Falluca read about that piece: it talks about the resumption of Sois football activity, from the first team to the women’s section at the football school for children aged 6 to 12. The latter, among all, is described as the flagship. Then, a moment of prayer and the solemn blessing of the plant.

A portrait of Giorgio Tormen was made by the new president Adriano Vidori, who has shared many pages of the Gialloblù history with him, since its foundation, in the 1970s: «Why was he chosen by his teammates as captain? He was a calm and more mature person than us. As a coach he took special care of the little ones, for whom he always had good words. As president then he concluded his work by transforming the playing field, which those who are more advanced in years will remember full of gravel and pebbles, into the little jewel of today ». “Today is the title of a field that is the result of so many sacrifices and self-denial”, the words of the provincial delegate Figc Orazio Zanin. «I wish the company to follow the path indicated by Giorgio. I address this wish above all to this group of young people and to the little ones, who are the future of the community of Sois and Bes ». Finally, a tribute to his wife Maria Rosa De Lunardo: to her a bouquet of flowers and a pennant of the federation.