The Spaniard will be in Paris tomorrow for visits: he will pocket 5 million net per season for 5 years. His arrival could facilitate the transfer of the Argentine to Juve, but the Bianconeri must first place Rabiot or Arthur. The Navas question is still pending

Tomorrow morning Fabian Ruiz will leave for Paris to undergo medical examinations and sign the new contract that will bind him to PSG: 5 million net per season until 2027. A total of 23 million will go to Napoli, after resolving the issue of bonuses. It ends with a bit of bitterness after four years of the Andalusian midfielder’s experience with the Azzurri, where he has grown considerably technically and tactically. For De Laurentiis’ club another capital gain considering that in 4 years the cost of 30 million for the card has already been amortized.

paredes — The arrival of the Spaniard could potentially facilitate the sale of Paredes to Juventus by PSG. But the crux of the sale of one between Rabiot and Arthur by the bianconeri remains in order to be able to successfully complete the negotiation with the Qatari property that would give Allegri that midfielder he so desires.

resolution — In the end, the sale of Fabian Ruiz did not prove to be bound by the Keylor Navas transaction. Between the goalkeeper and PSG the tug-of-war on severance pay continues, with Napoli who can only act as a spectator. The situation remains delicate and time is running out. Among the hypotheses taken into consideration by the agent Mendes, already in agreement with Napoli on the engagement (4 million net for two seasons), there is that of a termination of the contract that would allow Navas to register after 1 September. But it would have to be resolved by 2 otherwise he would remain out of the Uefa lists. See also On the second match day of the World Table Tennis Championships, Zhou Qihao lost 1:4 to Boer Guoping Men’s Singles in the lower half

August 29, 2022 (change August 29, 2022 | 21:28)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

