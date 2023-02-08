(beraking latest news) – The risk of thrombosis linked to the Covid-19 infection is 50 to 70 times higher than that linked to vaccines. The confirmation comes from the largest and most complete study on the effects of all four vaccines used against Covid on our hemostatic system, coordinated by the Monzino Cardiological Center and the State University of Milan, in collaboration with the San Raffaele hospital, and just published in ‘Thrombosis Research’.

“Our Treasure study puts an end to the discussions between experts and the doubts of the population on the causal link between thrombotic events and the administration of the anti-Covid vaccines – underlines Marina Camera, coordinator of the study, professor of Pharmacology at the University of Milan and Head of the Cellular and Cardiovascular Molecular Biology Unit at Monzino – The many previous studies on this subject were rightly born on the wave of urgency and none is as complete as Treasure. It should be remembered that the cases of thrombosis, however rare, following the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, had sown panic in the population, putting at risk adherence to the vaccination campaign, even in the absence of consolidated scientific data “.

For this, he says, “in April last year we accepted the invitation of international scientific societies to investigate the mechanisms of interaction between blood cells and vaccines, carrying out an in-depth study, the results of which could be useful not only for the emergency present, but also for the future of mRna vaccines“.

“Between April and July 2021 – explains Camera – we enrolled 368 people between the ages of 18 and 69, 50% recruited through a media campaign and social networks and the remaining 50% from Monzino and State University staff. Milan. All participants were about to receive the first or second dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, both viral vector (Astra Zeneca or Janssen) and mRna (Pfizer or Moderna) and for this reason we titled our article on Thrombosis Research ‘a comparison head to head between 4 vaccines. Participants had a simple blood draw the day before and 8-10 days after vaccination.

The aim was to “evaluate as exhaustively as possible – he continues – the effect of the various vaccines on the body’s hemostatic mechanisms. In addition to platelet activation, we also studied other processes involved in thrombotic complications, measuring specific biomarkers of inflammation, coagulation activation, and endothelial dysfunction for a total of more than 30,000 determinations. During the data analysis phase, we also took into consideration whether having contracted the infection before vaccination could in any way affect the results”.

“Our conclusion is that the four vaccines induce a temporary inflammatory response in our body, but no platelet activation – concludes Armando D’Angelo, head of the Coagulation Service and Thrombosis Research Unit of the San Raffaele – The slight alterations we have found in the coagulation and endothelial function could explain the slight increase in venous thromboembolic events following vaccination. We are convinced that our data offer a solid basis for the planning and success of future vaccination campaigns and we hope that science can dispel the fears that keep people away from vaccines, when their use prevents a 50-70 times greater thromboembolic risk of the Covid-19 infection, at least of the one caused by the virus circulating in Lombardy in 2020 ″.