All changes to the provision

Milleproroghe to the final bars. For businesses there are many adjustments planned. The number of beneficiaries of aid to exporting companies damaged by the war is expanding, the obligations of transparency in the budget for Covid aid are slipping, the times for free dehors of bars and restaurants and for tenders for beach concessions are lengthening. There is also more time for the municipalities that have no intention of adhering to the mini-amnesty for the thousand-euro folders envisaged in the manoeuvre. The price lists for public works have also been extended to the whole of 2023. But let’s go step by step.

More aid to exporting companies damaged by the war

The audience is expanded exporting companies, penalized by the war in Ukraine. With an amendment by Forza Italia, the number of companies that can take advantage of the subsidized loans provided for by the Ukrainian decree of February 2022 is growing.

“It is concrete support for companies that have suffered losses, deriving from lower exports to Ukraine, the Russian Federation or Belarus, equal to at least 10% of the total foreign turnover” clarified the members of Forza Italia in the Constitutional Affairs commission and Senate budget.

Also for business is expected a postponement of transparency obligations for budgeting state aid.

Extension to 31 December 2023 of the free dehors

For bars and restaurants there is theok to the extension, until December 31, of dehors without authorizations. According to the exhibitors, this is an important intervention after the heavy impact suffered due to the pandemic. For Fipe, it would be better to make the measure structural.

The term for tendering for beach concessions has been postponed by one year

More time, until July, for the exercise of the delegation envisaged by the competition bill on mapping of concessions and prohibition to proceed with tenders pending the implementing decrees on the reorganization of the regulations on the matter, which must in any case be issued by February. The tendering of the plants has been postponed by one year.

For the Municipalities, the time to adhere to the mini-amnesty for folders under one thousand euros is lengthening

Postponed from January 31st to March 31st the deadline for the declaration to the tax authorities by the Municipalities that do not adhere to the excerpt required by the budget law. More time is therefore given to local authorities for the forgiveness of fines and unpaid local taxes relating to loads entrusted to collection agents from 2000 to 2015 for a residual amount up to one thousand euros as of 1 January 2023.

The date of reporting to the creditors of the canceled quotas has been moved from 30 June to 30 September 2023, as well as to 30 April 2023 the date (now set at 31 March) of cancellation of the debts resulting from the loads up to one thousand euros entrusted to the agent of the collection from 2000 to 2015. And always until 30 April the collection of interest charges is suspended.

Extension for updated price lists in public works

It stretches throughout 2023 the use of updated price lists as part of the framework agreements for public works which has been adhered to by 31 December 2021 in order to counter the cost of materials. “The intervention makes it possible to update the price lists at the basis of Framework Agreements, which have not yet been executed. Indeed, in the absence of this extension, all the Framework Agreements not yet launched at that date would have been deprived of the possibility of being carried out in the year 2023 by accounting for the works directly with the aforementioned updated price lists.

Mortgages under 36, applications to the fund until 30 June

To help young people looking for a home, sled from March 31st to June 30th the deadline for submitting applications for access to state guarantees on first home loans.

Pensions, NHS doctors will be able to retire later

The Milleproroghe provides for the possibility for general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice, both affiliated with the National Health Service to retire at 72 and not at 70. However, the possibility of postponing pensions for all doctors has not passed. Furthermore, the amendment of the Action-IV Group was approved to extend until 2026 the possibility of extending the period of accompaniment to the pension. The aim is thus to promote the turnover of young people and encourage generational turnover