In July, compared to the previous month, sales for both food and non-food goods started to rise again, even net of the price component. According to Istat, according to which in July 2022 a cyclical growth is estimated for retail sales (+ 1.3% in value and + 1.0% in volume). Sales of non-food goods (+ 1.3% in value and + 1.4% in volume) and those of food goods (+ 1.2% in value and + 0.5% in volume) both increased.

In July, retail sales recorded the second consecutive decline on an annual basis, caused by expensive bills and skyrocketing inflation that significantly change the behavior of Italians. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data provided today by Istat.

“The contraction in sales in 2021 is the demonstration of the crisis affecting Italian families – says the president Carlo Rienzi – For food, which represents primary consumption for citizens, there is a decline in purchases of -3.6% in volume , which is offset by an almost double increase in sales in value (+ 6.1%). This is irrefutable proof of the effects of high prices, and of the paradox according to which Italians now spend more to buy less ”.

“Against this situation, the Government must urgently intervene by ordering the VAT cut on primary goods such as food, in order to lead to an immediate reduction in retail price lists, determine economic benefits for families and support consumption” – concludes Rienzi .