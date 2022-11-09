“We can easily predict a virus-laden winter season. Abroad there has also been talk of a tri-epidemic, perhaps it is an exaggerated term but we will certainly have to deal with three different elements: seasonal flu, parainfluenza viruses already in circulation and Covid and its variants “. This was stated, in an interview with Leggo, by Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan and health director of Irccs Istituto Galeazzi, photographing the possible scenario of the winter season between Covid variants and flu. To defend against contagion, the virologist recommends “wearing a mask in crowded and closed places”. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE)

Pregliasco: “Omicron sub-variants will raise the curve”



In reference to the possible variants of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that could drive a new surge in Covid cases, the virologist explained that “Omicron 5 has three different sub-variants, pq1, pq1.1 and Xbb, which will probably not be bad. but unfortunately they seem to be able to dodge the protection of the vaccine “. So, he added, “they will spread, raising the contagion curve and as always we must think of the weakest”. With reference to parainfluenza viruses, Pregliasco instead emphasized that they present themselves with “cold symptoms, such as sore throat and cough”, and that, “among those that give us the most to do is the respiratory syncytial virus, which must be kept under constant control “.

“Defending yourself with a mask and a vaccine”



In addition to the use of the mask in indoor and crowded places, Pregliasco reiterated the importance of the vaccine to avoid the risk of contracting viruses in a severe form. “Both the anti-Covid vaccine and, at the same time, the flu vaccine remain recommended. Especially for people at risk. It is time to raise the defenses. International data tells us this,” he added, and then underlined that “the World Health Organization has already raised the alert on a probable recovery season”.