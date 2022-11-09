The important annual 1111 Shopping Festival is coming. In order to give back to users, the well-known cloud space service provider pCloud has launched a super-killing “Singles’ Day Special Promotion Lifetime Plan”, which is a plan that can be used for free forever after paying once. What’s more, it’s not the same as before. This time, the 1111 promotional lifetime plan has three capacity options: “500GB”, “2TB” and “10TB”, and the price is also lower.

1111 Singles Day special promotion pCloud lifetime plan introduction

This time, pCloud’s 1111 Singles’ Day special promotion lifetime plan starts from November 10th and ends on November 14th. The representative said that there are only 5 days, and friends in need should take good care of it.

In the past, pCloud lifetime plan promotions have only 2 capacities at most. This time, it is really good to release 3 capacity options. For those who do not need too much capacity, they can choose 500GB or 2TB, but often store large-capacity files or do not want to use it later. Friends who are troubled by insufficient capacity can choose a maximum of 10TB to meet the needs of most people. Here are the discounted prices this time:

500GB Lifetime Plan – $140 off (save $60)

2TB Lifetime Plan – $280 off (save $120)

10TB Lifetime Plan – Save $890 (save $310)

And our most recommended is undoubtedly the 10TB lifetime plan, which saves nearly NT$10,000 compared to the usual price.

Is the lifetime plan really cheaper?

This can be said to be a question that many people will have, and it is clearest to compare prices directly.

At present, the more well-known cloud space services on the market, in addition to pCloud, are nothing more than Google One, OneDrive and iCloud, and iCloud is basically limited to Apple users, so it is not included in the discussion. Most cloud space services are cheaper to pay annually, so I will use the annual price below.

Plans offered by Google One include:

Basic 100 GB NT$650 per year

Standard Edition 200GB NT$900 per year

Premium 2TB NT$3,300 per year

OneDrive is special, only 100GB is pure cloud space, and more than 1TB includes Microsoft 365, so the price is more expensive:

OneDrive 100GB NT$600 per year

The pCloud 2TB lifetime plan is 280 US dollars, which is about 10,000 yuan in Taiwan dollars. This is only the 3-year price of the Google One 2TB plan. It is super cost-effective no matter what!

OneDrive only has a 100GB option, so there is no way to compare it. Compared with pCloud’s 500GB, which is $140 (about NT$4,500), pCloud 500GB is only 9 years’ OneDrive 100GB price, and don’t forget that pCloud has 5 times more capacity.

Nowadays, many people should use the cloud space all the time, almost uninterrupted. If you buy it directly for life, not only the price is much cheaper, but you will no longer have to worry about the cost in the future. More importantly, if you have any new device, you have the cloud space. backup. If you have any file sharing needs, you also have cloud space to share, and the convenience alone is worth it.

Five main functions of pCloud:

Automatically back up Windows, Mac, iOS and Android files, photos, videos and more.

Supports data synchronization and backup in cloud spaces such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Facebook, Google Photos, etc., allowing users to transfer painlessly.

With block-level block-level synchronization technology, the synchronization function will only be enabled when the files in the device have changed, saving time and traffic.

File sharing function, not only can share files to others, but also provide joint work function

Built-in video and music player, allowing you to play your own online streaming video platform

