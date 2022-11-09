Original title: MediaTek launched a new generation of mobile phone chip experts: it is very important to be able to use Xiaomi’s flagship machine

Economic Observer Network reporter Shen Yiran On November 8, MediaTek, a major mobile phone chip manufacturer, held a new product launch conference in Shenzhen and launched the Dimensity 9200 flagship 5G mobile chip.

On November 9, Yao Jiayang, a mobile phone chip expert, told reporters that it is worth noting that Xiaomi participated in this conference. Xiaomi has always cooperated closely with Qualcomm. At present, MediaTek has further expanded its cooperation with Xiaomi models, which is conducive to obtaining High-end mobile phone chip market share.

MediaTek is one of the top five players in the world‘s 5G mobile phone chips, the remaining four are Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung Electronics, and Ziguang Zhanrui. At present, MediaTek is striving to seize Qualcomm’s share in the high-end market while responding to UNISOC’s entry in the mid-to-low-end market. According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 9200 chip adopts TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process technology, integrates 17 billion transistors, and adopts an innovative chip packaging design to enhance heat dissipation capacity. The power consumption of CPU peak performance is reduced by 25% compared with the previous generation, allowing high performance to continue. stable output.

At this conference, a number of mobile phone manufacturers congratulated the release of MediaTek chips, and relevant persons in charge of vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, Transsion Holdings, ASUS, and Honor delivered speeches. At the meeting, Zeng Xuezhong, Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group and President of the Mobile Phone Department, said, “MediaTek is an in-depth partner of Xiaomi. We have worked together to create many well-known and good products, which are deeply loved by users. We will work more closely in the future to explore smart phones. The ‘sea of ​​stars’ in the realm”.

Yao Jiayang said that Xiaomi has always cooperated closely with Qualcomm. MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 has also entered the Xiaomi 12T mobile phone and entered 1-2 products in the Xiaomi flagship machine, which is very helpful for MediaTek to seize the high-end market.

The research firm Counterpoint counted the global smartphone SoC market in the first quarter of 2022, and MediaTek ranked first with 38%. According to the agency’s data, from April 2021 to April 2022, MediaTek accounted for 45% of the US Android smartphone SoC market sales list, and the gap with Qualcomm narrowed to 2%.

Yao Jiayang said that in terms of market share, MediaTek is currently developing very well. Mainstream domestic mobile phones such as vivo and OPPO use MediaTek chips, but MediaTek and Xiaomi have not reached close cooperation.

According to TrendForce, the overall smartphone shipment ratio will drop by 8% in 2022, and it is estimated that it will increase slightly by 2.8% next year, with shipments of about 1.26 billion units. Yao Jiayang said that the industry’s expectations for the mobile phone market next year are still pessimistic. For MediaTek, the best strategy is to ensure revenue and seize Qualcomm’s market share in high-end chips as much as possible, and Qualcomm is also making efforts in high-end technology. It is expected that next year There will be more intense competition between the two chip manufacturers.

According to MediaTek, MediaTek also integrated mobile ray tracing technology into the Dimensity 9200 chip for the first time to optimize the user’s mobile game experience. The technology is jointly developed with Tencent’s game production team.

Yao Jiayang told reporters that MediaTek, as a supplier of mobile phone chips, has always attached great importance to optimizing the mobile game experience of end users. No chip manufacturer has used this technology in mobile games before. Simply put, light tracking technology helps optimize the game screen, make the mobile game screen more lifelike, and improve the game fluency. Behind this, the mobile phone is required to support a larger amount of data, which has higher requirements for the 5G download speed of the chip. Judging from the information disclosed at this conference, MediaTek has not mentioned the 5G download speed of the chip, so it is not enough to judge how much the effect of light tracking technology can play in mobile games.

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 9200 uses a new generation of 11-core GPU Immortalis-G715, which has a 32% increase in performance compared to the previous generation, and supports hardware ray tracing and variable rate rendering technologies on the mobile side. Yao Jiayang said that 5G download speed is a very important criterion for judging 5G chips. This indicator and GPU capabilities complement each other, and the lack of either will affect the mobile game experience.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: