The new Covid rules for schools summarized, in view of the start of the new school year, from Ministry of Educationwho sent a Go with me to institutes with the appropriately updated indications for combating the spread of the virus.

Here are the main ones.

DAD – Positive pupils cannot follow lessons in Integrated Digital Education: “The special legislation for the school context linked to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which allowed this method, ceases to be effective with the end of the 2021/2022 school year “.

FRAGILE PUPILS – To protect fragile pupils, the document states that “the parents of

pupils / children who, due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, are more exposed to the risk of developing adverse symptoms, communicate this condition to the school in written and documented form, also specifying any protective measures to be activated while attending school. Following the report received, the school evaluates the specific situation in conjunction with the Department of territorial prevention and the pediatrician / family doctor to identify the appropriate precautionary measures to be applied to ensure the attendance of the pupil in the presence and in conditions of safety”.

SMALL SYMPTOMS – It is allowed – explains the vademecum – the stay in school for children and students with mild respiratory symptoms and in good general conditions who do not have fever. “In children, rhinorrhea (cold) alone is a frequent condition and cannot always be a reason for not attending or leaving school in the absence of fever”, notes the ministry, which adds that “students can attend in presence wearing surgical masks / FFP2 until the symptoms are resolved and taking care of hand hygiene and compliance with the respiratory label “.

FEVER MEASUREMENT – There will no longer be the measurement of body temperature to access schools. “To access the school premises – clarifies the vademecum – there is no form of preventive control by the educational institutions. hosted in the dedicated room or isolation area, specially prepared and, in the case of minors, parents must be notified “.

Acute respiratory symptoms such as cough and cold with difficulty breathing, vomiting (repeated episodes accompanied by malaise), diarrhea, loss of taste, loss of smell, intense headache are among the symptoms compatible with Covid – clarifies the ministry.

ISOLATION – People who tested positive for Covid are subjected to the measure of isolation; to return to school, a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative results is required, even in private centers.

FURTHER MEASURES – The ministry also specifies that “in the event of specific public health needs, further measures are envisaged, which could be implemented, single or associated, at the disposal of the health authorities for the containment of viral circulation and the protection of workers, the population school and related families if the epidemiological conditions worsen “.

MASKS – Regarding the use of masks, the Minister of Health Speranza explained: “At the departure of the school they will certainly not be compulsory, then the epidemiological picture will be assessed step by step. The hope is that the theme of the recommendation can be used. and individual responsibility over obligation. But I would be a little more cautious in saying no mask “.

