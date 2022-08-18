Home Health Covid: beds occupancy falls Medicine Puglia – Puglia
Covid: beds occupancy falls Medicine Puglia – Puglia

Covid: beds occupancy falls Medicine Puglia – Puglia

But the regional average remains above the Italian one

(ANSA) – BARI, AUGUST 18 – The occupation of beds in Apulian hospitals by Covid-19 positive patients falls by one percentage point but still remains above the national average. According to the latest monitoring by the National Agency for Regional Health Services, the occupancy rate of beds in medical wards has dropped from 14 to 13%, but is still two points above the national average. In intensive care, on the other hand, employment has stagnated for a week at 4%, more than one percentage point compared to the Italian average. (HANDLE).

