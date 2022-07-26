Home Health Covid data: in the last 24 hours 23,699 infected and 104 dead – Health
Covid data: in the last 24 hours 23,699 infected and 104 dead

Covid data: in the last 24 hours 23,699 infected and 104 dead

There are 23,699 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Sunday 24 July 2022, 51,208 were infected. The victims are 104, up from 77 on Sunday. The rate is at 19.3%, down slightly from Sunday when it was 19.5%. A total of 122,550 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 426 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, while the daily admissions are 43. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 11,081, 156 more than on Sunday.

