47,763 new people infected with Covid-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 65,925), according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 69 (yesterday 80 were notified). The positivity rate is 19.5% (yesterday it was 19.8%). The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out were 244,746 compared to 333,204 of the previous day.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,944,496, as emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 228 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between income and expenses (yesterday they were 224), or 4 more, while the daily admissions are 40. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 6,484 (yesterday they were 6,259), that is 225 more. The currently positive are 533,451. 22,233,326 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 177,719.

“In all European countries the wave will rise and we will have to prevent it from becoming a tsunami”: this is the picture that Professor Walter Ricciardi makes the situation Covid, also in view of a winter that he defines as “a question mark”.

Another leap in Covid hospitalizations: in one week the number of patients increased by 37%. This is what emerges from the survey of 11 October in the sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network. The increase, in line with that of 39% recorded in the previous week, is, however, almost completely related to the so-called Covid patients, who arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other diseases and found incidentally positive for the virus through the pre-hospitalization swab. . As for pediatric patients, a 38% decrease in minors hospitalized with Sars-Cov-2 infection was recorded in seven days.

Compared to the report of 4 October, Fiaso notes, the share of patients hospitalized with Covid has grown by 64% while the increase in hospitalized Per Covid, or those who have developed respiratory and pulmonary syndromes, was just 6%. There is, therefore, a net increase in the number of beds occupied in ordinary Covid departments equal to 38.9% while intensive care units recorded a slight difference of only three more patients compared to the previous week. “In the face of a significant increase in hospitalizations, however, we record a growth almost entirely at the expense of positive patients but without symptoms typical of Covid, who arrive at the hospital to treat other diseases – explains the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – This trend, if confirmed, would mean that we are facing an endemization of Covid: the virus circulates a lot, but meets the immune defenses of the vast majority of the population who have received the vaccination and the boosters or have already contracted the infection. it must not let us let our guard down because the elderly and the frail remain at risk and it is they who have complications, which is why it is necessary to reiterate the invitation to vaccinate with the fourth dose “. Looking at the geographical distribution, the curve rises in the North by 45%, in the Center the increase is 57% while in the South and in the islands the growth of hospitalized patients continues to be lower than in the rest of the country (+ 5.5%). The data of patients hospitalized in resuscitation confirm the usefulness of vaccination in protecting against severe forms of the disease and the need to proceed with the fourth dose for the elderly and frail – underlines Fiaso – In the intensive care units of sentinel hospitals, a share of 20% remains. of patients no vax. The average age of the unvaccinated has dropped to 59 years and it should be emphasized that 100% of those who have not had the vaccine and are hospitalized in intensive care are suffering from previous pathologies. Vaccinated patients, on the other hand, who have a much higher average age of 70 years, in 93% of cases have other pathologies but all those who have arrived in intensive care turn out to be without vaccination coverage for the fourth dose.

“The co-circulation of Covid19 and seasonal flu could put the most vulnerable and our health systems at risk this winter – writes the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides in a tweet -. Together with the European Center for Prevention and disease control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we encourage everyone to come forward for vaccination against both viruses. ” “Vaccines save lives,” she adds.