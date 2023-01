They crossed the Italian borders, apparently also facilitated by the succession of trips for the Chinese New Year. The Covid Kraken and Orthrus variants hit in Umbria, and the former also in Veneto and Lombardy. They spread rapidly, like a spider’s web, engulfing the already active variants. Because they are very fast, so much so that Kraken has conquered the dominant position among the infections that are affecting the USA and Orthrus has touched 25% of those that are worrying Great Britain.