The departmental government issued an invitation to all Valle del Cauca residents to participate and take advantage of the great vaccination day that will take place this weekend in the 42 municipalities of Valle del Cauca.

The day will be held between January 27 and 29, more than 20 vaccines, including those of covid -19, will be and will be the opportunity for citizens to complete the immunization schedules and apply the corresponding doses that protect against 29 diseases .

The departmental secretary of Health, María Cristina Lesmes, said that “it is very important that parents, children and adults get vaccinated, we have the covid vaccine and regular vaccines available. We want to invite you to participate in the first vaccination day of the year on the last weekend of January and the first day of applying varnish to the teeth of minors. This is important to avoid dental caries in children.”

Attention

Lesmes indicated that the central day will be on Saturday, January 28, however, from Friday the health institutions of the Valley will be ready to serve the population of all ages. It should be remembered that among the vaccines that are applied to children are those that prevent meningitis, pneumonia or infections in the lungs and chickenpox.

The official reiterated the invitation to the people of Valle del Cauca to go to the IPS vaccination post closest to their residence and ask if any additional vaccine should be applied, if the scheme is complete and how often the additional doses should be applied.

Photo: Government of the Valley

Comments