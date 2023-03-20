news-txt”>

In the last week, Covid infections (-1%), deaths (-1.9%) and intensive care (0%) were stable. Hospitalizations are down (-7.9%). This is the picture provided by the independent weekly monitoring of the progress of the Coronavirus in Italy by the Gimbe Foundation which, with its president Nino Cartabellotta, announces the stop of the report.

“The Gimbe Foundation suspends the weekly report after 3 years”, says Cartabellotta in “consideration of the progressive reduction of viral circulation since December 2022, of the ever-decreasing impact on hospitalizations and deaths, of the substantial immobility of the vaccination campaign on recalls and of the absence of new variants of concern”.

“Trusting – he adds – that we have rendered a useful service to the country, we will continue to update the data on the pandemic and the vaccination campaign on our website”, coronavirus.gimbe.org.

As for the data, after the drop in the last two weeks, explains Cartabellotta “the new weekly cases are substantially stable (-1%), which however remain largely underestimated. From 23,963 thousand in the previous week, they stand at 23,732 thousand, with a 7-day moving average of 3,387 cases per day. New cases are increasing in 10 Regions: from +1.2% in Tuscany to +33.8% in Basilicata. The remaining 10 Regions are down: from -4% in Piedmont to -25.8% in Valle d’Aosta, while Puglia is stable with a variation of 0%.In 61 Provinces there is an increase in new cases: from +0.1% in Treviso to +76.9% in Lodi. In the remaining 44 provinces there was a decrease in new cases (from -0.6% in Brescia to -43.2% in Reggio Calabria), while the provinces of Fermo and Verona were stable.

On the hospital front, reports Gimbe’s chief operating officer, Marco Mosti, in absolute terms, the Covid beds occupied in the critical area, which reached a maximum of 148 on February 28, remained stationary at 104 on March 16; in the medical area, having reached a maximum of 3,331 on February 23, they dropped to 2,727 on March 16. As of 16 March, the national rate of employment by Covid patients is 4.3% in the medical area (from 1.8% in Basilicata to 10.1% in Umbria) and 1% in the critical area (from 0% of Basilicata, Marche, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta to 2.8% of Emilia Romagna.