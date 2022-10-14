Home Health Covid heart disease
Health

by admin
The Covid pandemic was accompanied by “an increase in cardiovascular diseases”. This was confirmed by Professor Gianfranco Sinagra on the sidelines of the conference ‘Meetings in Cardiology’ at Pier IV. The director of the Department of Integrated Cardiothoracovascular Activity of Asugi and of the School of Specialization in Diseases of the Cardiovascular System of the University of Trieste explained that Covid had both clinical and organizational implications: “the people who were afraid of the infection remained far from hospitals, so we have had longer latencies to diagnoses and we have hospitalized patients in more serious conditions or, as in the case of acute myocardial infarction, people who were well beyond the 12 hours within which maximum care can be guaranteed “.

As for the clinical consequences, the professor explained, “the exasperated inflammatory state of the Covid syndrome has cardiovascular repercussions, for example for pneumonia, which lowers the need, and for those who are carriers of a pre-existing pathology, the heart muscle is can inflame. Then there is myocarditis in the context of Covid, not linked by a direct effect of the virus on the heart cell but which is linked to a pronounced inflammatory state, the so-called inflammatory storm, which can damage the heart muscle. are the sequelae of Covid that are due to that slower recovery that makes us asthenic, tachycardic, with a state of malaise that can last a few weeks and that much more rarely is linked to some sequelae of damage to the heart that continues to give signs of itself when the anti-inflammatory syndrome has resolved. “

Last but not least, the effects of delayed checks on patients’ health: “if a subject has done the treatments with greater latency – explained Sinagra – he has experienced more serious outcomes and consequences than an early treatment. Let’s not forget that from an organizational point of view we had to cancel the clinical checks of people who have scheduled check-ups and when a check-up is delayed, sometimes there is a risk that instability will develop “.

