«The fact that on March 5, 2020 the bulb was already signed by Minister Speranza, I was told later, I believe by my collaborators. The signed document was never in my hands.’ The then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it on 12 June 2020, heard by the prosecutors of Bergamo as a person informed of the facts in the investigation into the management of the first wave of Covid in Val Seriana. The former premier, today under investigation for an aggravated culpable epidemic, as can be seen from the investigative documents in the possession of theAnsaanswered a question about the decree to establish the red zone a Nembro e They raise Lombard of which Speranza had informed him. The provision was signed only by the then Minister of Health and did not enter into force because, according to the technicians, it was too late.

«Fontana did not ask for a red zone for Val Seriana»

In the same hearing two years ago, the leader also explained that “I have not had direct discussions with the Lombardy Region on the subject of the red zone for Nembro e They raise. My interlocutions were only with President Fontana and I exclude that I was asked to establish a red zone for Nembro and Alzano “, he told the prosecutors, adding, moreover, that “formal or informal requests never came from Fontana » on the red zone and spoke of the email that the governor sent him on February 28, 2020 asking for the «maintenance of the measures already adopted». But there’s more: for the then prime minister «in the face of the in-depth analysis of the Cts and in the light of the latest data», emerged «the orientation of the experts for an even more rigorous and comprehensive solution, not limited to just the two municipalities of the Val Serianabut to all of Italy”.

«Lamorgese told me about reconnaissance in Val Seriana»

The magistrates of Bergamo they asked the then premier if he knew that “in the days leading up to 5 March 2020”, that is when it was decided not to ask for Val Seriana, there had been a deployment of law enforcement in the municipalities of Nembro and Alzano Lombardo. “I found out later,” Conte said. “I think from the press. I asked for information, if I’m not mistaken, the Minister of the Interior Lamorgese and I was told that, in advance, they had prepared a reconnaissance. I don’t think it was ordered by Minister Lamorgese and in any case I didn’t inquire about the details », she concluded.

Hope’s reaction

Conte’s statements substantially overlap with those released at the time by Speranza as well: «When I signed the DPCM proposal, I had already talked about it with President Conte. I also recall that I had already discussed the issue of the municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, raised in the minutes of the CTS of 3.3.2020, with President Conte the following day”. The former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza put it in the minutes, heard in the same hearing on 12 June 2020 as a witness by the prosecutors of Bergamo in the context of the investigation into the management of Covid in Val Seriana. Speranza, now among the suspects, added that “in those days, however, the confrontation with Conte on these issues was clearly constant […] The opportunity to sign, from that moment on, the Prime Minister’s Decree proposal, precisely in order not to delay the process and even before receiving the clarifications requested from Brusaferro, was also shared by President Conte”.

Furthermore to the question, posed in reference to the minutes of the CTS meeting of 26 February 2020, whether he was aware of which other areas of the Lombardy Region it was appropriate to “delimit, for the purposes of quarantine”, the former minister replied “no, I don’t know which additional areas are referred to in that report; As a rule, I do not attend CTS meetings and therefore I did not participate in the one on 26.2.2020 either”. And then: «No one from the Cts told me which additional areas of the Lombardy Region were referred to in those minutes – he added -. Nor did I ask for information on the point that in any case the CTS, in that report of 26.2.2020, had unanimously assessed further red zones as unnecessary “. Speranza also specified, moreover, that “my Office does not know of any formal request from the Lombardy Region relating to the red zone of Alzano / Nembro”.

«We needed stronger measures than the red zone»

«It was no longer considered possible to contain the spread of the virus in limited areas. Instead, there was a need for rigorous measures which, however, should have covered a much larger area”. Thus the then Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, heard by the prosecutors of Bergamo in June 2020, also spoke of the change of line that matured in a meeting between the Cts and Giuseppe Conte on March 6, when we were moving towards the lockdown national.

