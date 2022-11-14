Seasonal flu: the Australian, symptoms, dangers and treatment.

Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory disease, caused by influenza viruses, which occurs annually in our country in the cold months, although occasional episodes are possible even outside the winter months.

The forecasts for the upcoming flu season are not positive: in fact, a rather lively epidemic is expected (6-7 million cases) in light of the fact that Australia has recorded the worst in the last 5 years (in the last 2 of course mitigated by the use of masks).

On November 4, the first bulletin relating to the monitoring of the infection was issued, which in fact seems to confirm the hypotheses:

4.8 cases per thousand subjects, in particular (as always) children are the most affected (19.6 cases per thousand subjects under the age of 5).

285 thousand cases in the week from 24 to 30 October, for a total of more than half a million cases since the start of monitoring.

The characteristic symptoms of influenza 2022-2023 will likely be the same as in past seasons, i.e. a variable combination of:

sudden onset high fever,

dry and irritating cough,

headache,

tiredness and weakness,

chills,

muscle and joint pain,

abdominal pain,

diarrhea, nausea and vomiting (especially in children),

sore throat,

congested nose and sneezing,

loss of appetite,

reduced sleep quality.

From the onset of the first symptoms, it is also possible to witness manifestations similar to the most classic of colds, such as increased nasal secretions, tearing and burning in the eyes; symptoms generally tend to subside within 5-7 days at most (a little longer in children), however fatigue and coughing can last much longer.

The incubation time, that is the period between the infection and the first manifestations, varies from one to four days.

What are the key symptoms of the flu?

Influenza is generally characterized by the simultaneous presence of three key symptoms: high fever that appears suddenly, at least one respiratory symptom (cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, …), at least one systemic symptom (sense of broken bones, muscle aches , headache, …).

How to distinguish influenza and COVID-19?

Unfortunately, on the basis of the symptoms alone, it is substantially impossible to distinguish seasonal flu from COVID-19 (except perhaps in the case of smell disorders, a rather characteristic disorder of the latter), for this reason subjects with doubtful symptoms are invited to undergo a rapid-molecular verification buffer.

The two diseases, unlike the lighter forms of influenza, are distinguished by the presence of:

abrupt and sudden onset, with fever above 38 °

at least one respiratory symptom (stuffy nose, sore throat, …)

at least one systemic symptom (typically muscle aches and a sense of broken bones).

What is the difference between a cold and the flu?

The flu and the common cold are both respiratory diseases, but they are caused by different viruses. These two diseases have similar symptoms, so it can be difficult to tell the difference based on these alone; in general, the flu is more severe and symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue and dry cough, occur more frequently and are more intense.

People with a cold usually have a runny or stuffy nose; it does not usually cause serious health problems, such as pneumonia or bacterial infections, and does not require hospitalization.

The two infections therefore have part of the symptoms in common and it can therefore be difficult, if not impossible, to differentiate them based only on these.

How long does the flu last?

The duration is a maximum of 7 days for adults and up to 10 for children, but other symptoms may persist longer (cough, fatigue, …)

What to take in case of flu?

Being a viral disease, taking antibiotics is generally useless (if not counterproductive); it is recommended to evaluate by telephone with the doctor or pharmacist the intake of symptomatic drugs to relieve the symptoms and wait for the pathology to follow its natural course.

What to eat?

The most important aspect of nutrition during flu episodes is to maintain proper hydration, through the consumption of water and vegetable or chicken broth, for example; limit the intake of sugars and caffeine-based drinks (tea, coffee, energy drinks, cola-based drinks, …), due to their diuretic effect.

How to prevent the Australian flu this season?

The best way to prevent infection remains the flu shot, even if it is good to clarify that it protects only and only from the influenza virus (the potentially “dangerous” one) and not from the numerous para-influenza viruses (the only “annoying” ones) responsible for the numerous cold syndromes that occur during the winter. In Italy it is free for the population groups considered at risk, for example:

subjects aged 65 or over,

patients at risk for health reasons (for example for chronic diseases such as diabetes, immune, cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, …),

healthcare professionals in direct contact with patients at higher risk of acquiring / transmitting infection,

pregnant women (regardless of trimester).

The need to resort to the protection offered by the vaccine for the categories of patients at risk is linked to possible complications, which especially in these subjects can in some cases even prove to be fatal (hundreds of thousands of influenza-related deaths are recorded every year) .

CARE AND THERAPY

Most of those affected have mild symptoms and do not need to go to a doctor or antiviral drugs. If symptoms of the disease occur in most cases, one must stay indoors, avoiding contact with other people.

However, if you have symptoms of infection and are part of a high-risk group, are very ill or worried, you can and should contact your family doctor, possibly by phone first.

Some people are more at risk of developing serious complications from the flu. Among them we remember:

children,

seniors over the age of 65,

pregnant women,

those suffering from chronic diseases.

The attending physician will decide if and which tests to perform and which therapies are necessary.

How to stop the flu?

Unfortunately, there is no way to significantly change the course of the infection once contracted; it is possible to evaluate the intake of specific antiviral drugs (NOT antibiotics), the use of which is however

Should I go to the emergency room if my symptoms are mild?

No.

First aid should only be used for very serious illnesses and symptoms. If you are only mildly ill, you shouldn’t go to the emergency room.

If you suffer from flu symptoms, it is not essential to go to the emergency room. If you are at risk for complications or worried about symptoms, ask your doctor for advice first. If you go to the emergency room and you don’t actually have the infection, you could also get infected by someone who is really sick.

What are the flu symptoms that are of concern?

In children:

rapid breathing or difficulty in breathing,

bluish discoloration of the skin,

insufficient fluid intake,

sleepiness or lack of interaction with others,

irritation such that the child cannot be held,

flu symptoms appear to have healed but then reappear, accompanied by fever and worsening cough,

fever with rash.

In addition to the previous symptoms, go to the emergency room immediately if the baby has any of these symptoms:

is unable to feed,

have difficulty breathing,

she has no tears when she cries,

it dirties far fewer diapers than normal.

Situations requiring first aid in adults:

difficulty breathing or shortness of breath,

pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen,

sudden dizziness,

confusional state,

severe or continuous vomiting,

flu symptoms that appear to have healed but then return along with fever and worsening cough.

How long do I have to stay at home if I have been infected?

The American CDC advises to stay at home for at least 24 hours after the fever subsides and during the illness to go out only to go to the doctor or in case of strict need. The fever must have disappeared on its own, without the use of antipyretic drugs such as Tachipirina. You have to stay at home and not go to work or school, not travel, do the shopping, do not participate in gatherings or events.

What to do when you have the flu?

When you have the flu you need to stay away from others as much as possible to avoid infecting them. If you have to leave the house, for example to go to the doctor, wear a mask, or cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands often to avoid infecting others.

Medicines

Flu symptoms can be treated with or without medication.

Over-the-counter medicines can relieve some symptoms of the disease, but they do not make the patient any less contagious.

Doctors may prescribe antivirals to relieve symptoms and prevent serious complications; antibiotics may also be prescribed if the disease progresses and turns into a bacterial infection.

Is it possible to cure the infection or symptoms without medication?

Symptoms can be treated without drugs by following these simple tips:

rest a lot,

drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. Water, broth, drinks with saline supplements (better if low in sugar) are all right,

place a cold, wet towel on your forehead, arms and legs to prevent fever-related discomfort,

put a humidifier in your room to breathe better,

gargle with salt water (one part warm water and one part salt) to relieve a sore throat,

cover yourself with a warm blanket to calm the chills.

Is it safe to take flu medications and other medications at the same time?

Many over-the-counter medications contain the same active ingredients. If you take several drugs with the same active ingredient, there is a risk of overdose, which can potentially cause serious problems. Always read carefully the leaflets and directions on the package.

If you are taking other drugs, even over the counter, ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice on which drugs are safe for you.

What are antivirals and what are they used for?

Antivirals are tablets, syrups or inhalers used to prevent or treat flu viruses. They are approved for use in adults and children over the age of one year. In Italy, there are four antiviral drugs approved for the treatment of influenza: oseltamivir (Tamiflu®), zanamavir (Relenza®), amantadine and rimantidina.

If you are exposed to the virus, antivirals prevent the disease. Ask your doctor for advice if you plan to expose yourself or have been exposed to a sick person, a possible source of infection.

Should I take antibiotics for the Australian flu season?

Antibiotics are drugs used to treat bacterial infections. They are useless against viral infections such as the fluhowever some people may have bacterial infections for which antibiotics are prescribed.

A sign of bacterial infection can be severe or prolonged symptoms, or symptoms that first seem to heal but then come back stronger. If you think you need antibiotics, contact your doctor and never take them on your own decision.

