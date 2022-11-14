FANO – A 23-year-old Ukrainian girl was found dead with the marks of 3 stab wounds this morning in the countryside of Villa Giulia, in the territory of Fano in the province of Pesaro Urbino. The alleged author, her ex-husband, an Egyptian, was blocked at the Bologna station. The young woman worked in a restaurant in Fano. On Sunday she did not go to work and the alarm was raised. Throughout the evening she was searched for until, this morning, the firefighters and carabinieri found her body.

She had gone to the ex to get some clothing back. The stab wounds were inflicted on various parts of her body. The girl was the mother of a three-year-old boy. She separated from her husband, an Egyptian pastry chef, she wanted to rebuild a life with a new partner. They investigate the carabinieri.