Covid, how not to get sick during the holidays: advice from the expert – Sky Tg24

With the holiday season quickly approaching, experts are warning the public to remain vigilant in order to avoid a surge in Covid-19 cases. According to Sky Tg24 expert, the increase in asymptomatic and mild symptoms has been contributing to the rise in infections, and he warns that there could be as many as one million infections during the Christmas holiday.

In response to the increasing threat, various news outlets are providing advice on how to protect oneself and prevent the spread of the virus during the holiday season. Ilmessaggero.it suggests measures such as wearing masks, frequent testing with swabs, and even opening windows to improve ventilation. The Corriere della Sera also recommends using four fingers as a measurement for distance between individuals during gatherings.

As the public navigates the decision on whether or not to get tested before Christmas, Ilmattino.it offers guidance and answers to common questions on the topic, including what to do in case of symptoms. It is important for individuals to understand the importance of early detection and seeking medical advice in the case of any symptoms.

Moreover, the possibility of a difficult winter is being discussed by experts. Tgcom24 reports that Dr. Garattini warns of an optimistic estimate of a million people being bedridden during the holidays due to Covid-19 and the flu.

As the holiday season approaches, it is crucial for individuals to remain cautious and follow recommended guidelines to protect themselves and others from the ongoing threat of Covid-19. It is advised to stay informed, get tested, and seek medical attention if feeling unwell in order to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep loved ones safe during the holidays.

