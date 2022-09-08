Home Health Covid, Icardi: “The virus circulates less and less, we enjoy the so-called hybrid immunity” – Primocanale.it
The covid virus circulates less and less, with one incidence of positivity between 10 and 12 percent compared to the swabs carried out. And the Ligurian population lives on what experts call “hybrid immunity” given on the one hand by the vaccine and on the other by the circulating virus. However, it is difficult to predict what will happen in the coming months: much will depend on joining the autumn vaccination campaign.

To take stock of the situation is Professor Giancarlo Icardi, director of the Department of Hygiene of the University of Genoa: “After the positivity of the new cases on the swabs carried out had reached 25 percent, we are now between 10 and 12 percent. The virus circulates less and less. This has led to many being immunized with what we call hybrid immunity. “

Hybrid immunity, as the experts call it, “is conferred on the one hand by vaccinations, on the other hand we speak of hybrid because the vaccine has the ability to control the disease and eliminate complications and hospitalizations for serious cases. Almost always, however, it does not limit the contagion even of those who have been vaccinated “, explains Icardi. Which he sums up: “This term means that immunity derives from both vaccine and circulating virus“.

It is difficult to know what will happen from next October 15th, the date on which the so-called “winter” period usually starts, which then lasts until April 15, characterized by the virus season: “It is difficult to hypothesize”, comments Professor Icardi, “it will depend on the variants that circulate and how much people adhere to the vaccination campaign“.

