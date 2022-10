It appears to be the most immune-evasive Covid variant known to date. And, according to what the experts speculate, it would prepare to make our life difficult in this next beginning of November. Gryphon, another “relative” of Omicron, should contend with Cerberus for the parterre of the contagious, usually more vulnerable with the arrival of the cold months. The WHO focuses attention on the new Sars-Cov-2 variant, renamed with the “social” name Gryphon.