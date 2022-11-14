Reduce isolation a 5 days for asymptomatic people or people with mild symptoms without the obligation of an additional negative test.

This could be it new configuration for insulation standards that the Government could adopt against Covidat least according to opinion of the Institute Spallanzani.

By presenting the first decree of Meloni governmentwhich abolished the vaccination obligation for health personnel, reintegrating “no Vax” doctors into service, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci had already explained how the Ministry itself, reasoning with Aifa, Iss (Higher Institute of Health) and the ‘Spallanzani Institute on the possibility of change the insulation by and positive at Covid.

A hypothesis that today would seem to be more concrete, in light of the opinion sent by the Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Spallanzani of Rome, where the possibility of reducing the days of isolation is reiterated but only in certain cases and under certain conditions, appealing in any case to the sense of responsibility of citizens. Here’s everything you need to know.

Spallanzani: reduce isolation for Covid to 5 days, here’s how and for whom

L’isolation it could be reduced to 5 days by and positive at Covid, but only in certain cases. This is what the Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Spallanzani of Rome, explained in its opinion on the anti-Covid regulations that the Government could implement.

As has happened in many countries, where the period of isolation has been drastically reduced, according to the Institute also in Italy it would be appropriate diminish the days of isolation a:

5 days for asymptomatic people from the added positivity, without need one more negative test ;

for from the added positivity, need one more ; 5 days from the onset of symptoms for positive people with mild symptomsma only if without fever and 24 ore;

In case positive patients non have carried out a negative test at the end of the isolation, the Institute in any case deems it appropriate to use one prudentially mask in the five subsequent daysespecially if in case of contact with fragile people.

Covid, reduced isolation: what would change compared to today?

If it is true that we are talking about reduction of insulation to only 5 daysit is equally true that according to the last circular, dating back to 31 August, i 5 days they were already planned for people asymptomatic in a changewith the lines suggested by Spallanzani, would be the quarantine mode.

In fact, people today asymptomaticafter 5 days from the discovery of positivity, he can undergo a swab, and if negative, the isolation can be said to be finished. In case of people with symptomson the other hand, the swab can only be performed 2 days after the symptoms disappear

With the norms suggested by the Institute, however, the tampon would no longer be needed. This would be the most important change. Despite this, the director of Spallanzani, Francesco Vaiarecommends caution: the virus is yes less pathogenic but it is important that citizens behave responsibly: “It is the phase of empowering citizens not of obligations: health protects local populations and is attentive to today’s and future pandemics”.

Isolation infected with Covid, what did Minister Schillaci say?

Although the same Minister Schillaci hinted at the possibility that yes reduce the days of isolationstill there is nothing certainif not the opinion of Spallanzani, which is one of the entities that is collaborating with the Ministry of Health.

In any case, Schillaci reassured the citizens, recalling that every decision will be adopted “on the basis of the data on the progress of the pandemic”. However, the intention would seem to make the procedures less complex, also in light of the fact that most of the population is protected by vaccines and the symptoms are therefore less dangerous. In fact, the same Minister then added regarding the possible easing that “the numbers seem to have improved to date, but we remain cautious because the cold season is just starting“. We will therefore have to wait for the results of the next bulletins in order to understand what the next move of the Ministry will be.