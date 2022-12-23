news-txt”>

Covid-19 transmissibility index still falling with an average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases at 0.91 (range 0.83-0.97) in the period 30 November-13 December against 0.98 in the previous week and below the epidemic threshold. The incidence of Covid cases in Italy is also decreasing to 7 days per 100 thousand inhabitants: 233 (in the period 16-22 December 2022) compared to 296 (9-15 December). This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is decreasing and below the epidemic threshold.

The employment rate in medical areas at a national level drops to 13.7 (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 22 December) after the previous 14.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 15 December). There was also a small drop in the intensive care employment rate of Covid patients, which fell to 3.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 22 December) compared to 3.2% a week ago (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 15 December).