With 40,423 swabs carried out, the number of new Covid positives registered in Lombardy is 9,124, with a positive rate rising to 22.5% (yesterday it was 20.7%). The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing in intensive care (-2, 13) but increasing in the wards (+31, 817). There are 16 deaths that bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 42,610. As regards the provinces, 2,359 infections were reported in Milan (of which 913 in the city), in Bergamo 876, in Brescia 1.282, in Como 787, in Cremona 287, in Lecco 379, in Lodi 199, in Mantua 328, in Monza and Brianza 847, in Pavia 432, in Sondrio 291 and in Varese 849 (ALL UPDATES – MAPS AND GRAPHICS OF THE INFECTIONS).

