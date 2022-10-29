Covid, reintegration of the no vax sanitary ware? The nurses: “About 160 suspended would be back, but let’s not lose sight of the criterion of protecting public health“

TRENTO. “Reintegration of the defaulting health workers compulsory vaccination? We remind you that the mandatory vaccination rule is still in force today. When the provision is adopted as subsidiary bodies of the State we will be required to apply it promptly, but we call all nurses to responsibility and adherence to ethical and scientific principles, which must prevail over other reasons “. This is the comment of the president of the Order of Nursing Professions of the Province of Trento, Daniel Pedrotti, on the statements of the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci that in a press release of 28 October announced a measure to make no vax personnel return to work before the expiry date of the suspensionset for next December 31st.

The provision “towards a gradual return to normality “as Schillaci stated, it was defined by the provincial government as a way to allow “to rebuild the health system– claimed the councilor for health Stefania Segnana at the press conference – seen how much it is difficult situation and how much the system is burdened by a lack of staff“.

I know medici Trentino this would not seem to be there solutiongiven the numbers of those suspended within their Order, “54 in total doctors and dentists of which only two general practitioners and a hospital specialist, – confirms the president Marco Ioppi – the others are all self-employed or retired“. A low number to solve” the shortage of specialists and general practitioners and the waiting list problem“, adds Ioppi.

However, the discourse on the front would seem different nurses: “Currently I am about 160 suspended– declares Pedrotti – some still from the first government provision, between Apss, Rsa, private structures, but also retirees e freelancers. The reintegration of professionals from the point of view numeric would help, but let’s not lose sight of the ‘guiding’ criterion which is the protection of public health, even if the clinical epidemiological context is different “.

From the point of view deontologicalin accordance with the Medical Association, Pedrotti also underlines “a conflict on a professional level for those who are skeptical of scientific data and the validity of vaccines“.

“Covid is not defeated– he continues – indeed, after more two and a half years of pandemicwe cannot yet proclaim the final victorysince it is still present albeit with a epidemiological and clinical profile that has changed. We feel that the most dramatic period is behind ushowever after two years of absence, the coming winter could be the winter of the return of the flu, that would go hand in hand with the resurgence of Covid. A combination with possible heavy consequences, especially for more fragile people“.

The keywords must therefore still be “responsibility e precautions – reports Pedrotti -. As an Order we recall i ethical principles e scientific which nurses have a duty to abide by, that go beyond the obligation to vaccinate. Vaccinating, we repeat, is an act of responsibility for protecting one’s health, but before that public and in particular to protect the elderly and frail people which risk severe symptoms, hospitalizations in intensive therapy and also the death“.

In these days there is also discussion on the obligation to wear a mask since 31 October nextexcept for extensions, it should also decay in healthcare settings. “Even if this obligation lapses we hope that in the individual structures the adequate ones are maintained precautionsboth by staff and by users “, is Pedrotti’s wish.