ROMA. The Constitutional Court has “saved” the obligation to have an anti-Covid vaccine introduced by Draghi government in 2021 for some professional categories and for the over 50s, while in recent days the sanctions, a total of 1.9 million, have been imposed for people who have decided not to comply with the administration.

The Constitutional Court found the questions posed by inadmissible and unfounded five judicial offices. In particular, for procedural reasons, the question relating to the impossibility of carrying out the work activity, when it does not involve interpersonal contacts, was deemed inadmissible for health professionals who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation.

Instead, they were deemed not unreasonable and not disproportionate, the choices of the legislator adopted in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation of healthcare personnel. Furthermore, the questions proposed with reference to the provision which excludes, in the event of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation and for the time of suspension, the payment of a check to be paid by the employer for those who have been suspended were also considered unfounded : this for the health personnel and for that school.

And in December the sanctions that are close to two million for people required to be vaccinated against Covid also started: in fact, they have expired 180 days to justify failure to comply with the vaccination obligation. These are professors, health workers, law enforcement and the over 50s who have to pay fines of 100 euros each.

The aversion to the vaccine was stronger in some Regions: the black shirt in terms of fines for no-vax over 50s goes to Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria e Abruzzo. While among the most virtuous territories there are Puglia, Lazio, Tuscany e Molise.

